JJC Skillz Opens Up On D’Banj, Don Jazzy Relationship

J JC Skillz has alleged that singers; D’Banj, Don Jazzy, and Ayo Sonaiya, a music executive, conspired to undermine him and leave his label. In an interview on Echoroom podcast, the record producer narrated that his connection to Don Jazzy was facilitated by Sonaiya during his prominent years in the United Kingdom.

JJC stated that he subsequently brought Don Jazzy into his fold, mentoring him in music production. He said that to expand his reach into the Nigerian market, he strategically leveraged Don Jazzy’s local presence. He said that the plan culminated in a pivotal 2004 Nigerian tour.

The singer said that he enlisted media personality, Bankuli, to help promote his artistes, including the then-upcoming duo of D’Banj and Don Jazzy.

JJC said that the tour was a success, effectively launching the pair into the spotlight. He said that their relationship was however, fractured.

The singer claimed that rapper, Ruggedman, alerted him to whispers from D’Banj and Don Jazzy about plans to exit Backbone Records over alleged financial grievances.

The formal breaking point, according to JJC, was when he presented his artistes with an official label contract proposing a 50/50 revenue share.

He said that the terms were rejected by D’Banj, Don Jazzy, and even his own squad, who all declined to sign. JJC expressed frustration at their reaction, countering the cheating claims by listing his investments: providing housing, clothing, shows, and career opportunities. The estrangement, he said, was further cemented years later.

In 2009, while working on the remix for his hit song; “We Are Africans,” JJC revealed that he reached out to the then established MO ‘Hits crew for a feature, but that his request was denied.