JIUST-IN: Anambra Community Declares War On Criminals

The residents of the Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State have declared war against criminals.

The community has been a hotbed for crime, especially drug and cult-related activities, and has witnessed several killings, including the gruesome murder of a former President General.

The Central Executive Council of the community’s leadership, Obosi Development Union (ODU), on Wednesday, embarked on a one-day awareness campaign to express readiness to secure their land.

Residents turned out in large numbers to march around the community.

The leaders of the community warned criminal elements to amend their ways or leave the town for their own safety

READ ALSO:

Barr Chimezie Obi, the President General, spoke to the community members and explained that the campaign was initiated due to the numerous crimes and other wrongdoings that have tarnished the reputation of the town and its residents.

Chimezie said: “Though many of the culprits are foreigners who claim to come from Obosi, we are issuing a final warning to the individuals responsible to pack their loads and leave the community.

“We have the political will to work and need support in terms of vehicles and other security gadgets and equipment.

“We need more Police presence, more manpower, and more recruitment of vigilante operatives.”