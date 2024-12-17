""" """

December 17, 2024
Jinja Empowerment Summit Holds Jan 11 In Ikorodu

Multistream, the umbrella body of Jinja products has concluded plans with distributors and agents to stage an empowerment summit on January 11 in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Ikorodu Local Government, Hon Wasiu Adeshina, not less than 100 people will be empowered on the day of the forthcoming event.

Adeshina, who is also the Chief Host for the January 11 event, the need to empower people is a deliberate aim of helping to better the lives on Nigerians in this trying period of the country’s economy.

He noted that the Jinja Herbal Extract empowerment and summit would be staged in a special way to give the lucky beneficiaries a good take off plan for the New Year 2025.

He said: “All arrangements have been concluded and we are just waiting for the festivities to be over. “The plan is for 100 beneficiaries and we have a committee working on the modalities to pick them.”

