Jimoh, NAFDAC Spokesperson Retires From Service

The Director of Public Affairs of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Abubakar Jimoh has retired after 30 years of meritorious service to the nation.

Jimoh, a Journalist and Consummate Public Relations Practitioner, was one of the several Directors in the Federal Civil Service affected by the 8-year tenure policy of the Federal Government for Directors.

A statement signed by NAFDAC’s media adviser, Onche Odeh on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the retired Spokesman has handed over to Mr. Paul Oyemonlan, one of the Deputy Directors in the Department.

Acclaimed as one of the best Public Relations Practitioners in the Federal Civil Service, Dr. Jimoh was employed in 1993 when NAFDAC was newly established and he was saddled with the onerous task of setting up the Public Relations Unit for the fledgling Agency.

Barely two years into the operations of NAFDAC, Dr. Jimoh deployed his investigative journalism skill that led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals, Messrs. Fred Huang and Joseph Huang and the confiscation of 28 Lorry Loads of Counterfeits Medicines worth millions of naira imported into the country.

In 1999, he was given a double promotion by the pioneer director–general of NAFDAC Emeritus Professor Gabriel Osuide for his hard work, diligence dedication to duty and confrontation with Drug Counterfeiters.

A Recipient of several Awards and recognitions, Dr. Jimoh also received the Best Worker’s award and Letters of commendation from Successive Directors – General, Late Prof. Dora Akunyili and Dr. Paul Orhii.

In 2018 Dr. Jimoh was one of the members of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He worked very hard and assiduously under the chairmanship of Brigadier–General Muhammed Buba Marwa who is currently doing a great job as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In her response to Dr. Jimoh’s retirement notice, the Incumbent Director–General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye said “I want to say thank you for the five years plus that we have worked together. The activities of Public Affairs in the last many months have been impactful and it is very appreciated and I know it will continue. I wish you the best in future endeavours”.

Dr Jimoh who holds a PhD in Political Economy won two academic prizes in 1987 for the best-graduating student in the Political Science Department and also the best-graduating student in the faculty of the Social Sciences of the University of Ibadan.

In 1993, he bagged a master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Lagos and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Information Systems from the University of Ibadan in 1997. In his 5 years journalism career at Kano State Government-owned Triumph Newspapers, Dr. Jimoh once served as Aviation Correspondent in Lagos and Kwara State Editor of the Newspaper.

Some Journalists in attendance at the valedictory session took turns to praise Dr. Jimoh’s professional accomplishments as a journalist, thoroughbred Public Relations Practitioner and Seasoned Administrator.