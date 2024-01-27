Jimoh Ibrahim Waxes Stronger

Eyes are on Ondo State where the intra-party battle for governorship tickets is usually tough and the inter-party struggle for the Alagbaka House, the seat of government, is tougher.

The state is in the news because of the impending battle for nomination in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The picture of the Sunshine State in the post-Rotimi Akeredolu period is emerging. Although the former governor who passed on last year after a protracted illness is yet to be buried, gladiators have returned to the drawing board to strategise over the ultimate succession.

One of them is the irrepressible federal lawmaker and shrewd businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim.

He is from the South Senatorial Districts, to which the APC governorship may be unofficially zoned. To observers, the primary promises to be an interesting contest, a clash of titans as other aspirants are also from the district.

They are Governor Aiyedatiwa, the eminent accountant and former finance commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa; Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), former Secretary to the Government, Princess Oladunni Odu and Ife Oyedele, an engineer. But the most active and visible is Ibrahim.

Unmoved by whatever other aspirants are doing or may do next, is forging ahead with his ambition, with resolve, focus, clarity and optimism. He is bracing up for a unique popularity test, taking his message of renewed hope to the nooks and crannies of the state.

Ibrahim is no stranger to governorship contests. He is armed with a measure of experience on the slippery field, since 2003 when he was the candidate of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP).

Flaunting the arsenal of a formidable and fortified structure, more party members are gravitating towards his direction. Many people across the three districts are excited that the senator is galvanising support for the party.’

Ibrahim, fondly called Araba by his vast admirers, has intensified mobilisation in the state. He is breaking new grounds daily as his message of hope resonates with the people’s aspiration for a better life.

The aspirant has visited the 18 local governments. In the second leg, he is currently on a tour of the 203 wards, starting from Ondo South District, where he hails from. A grassroots politician, he is taking his campaign to the nooks and crannies of the state.

In particular, Ibrahim is effectively mobilising at the grassroots where people reside. It may be in anticipation of the APC direct primary in which all the registered members of the party will vote.

Direct primary ensures a true test of the popularity and acceptability of candidates. It negates the option of an indirect or delegate system, which is susceptible to manipulation and irregularity.

Ibrahim’s campaign train is electrifying as it rolls into towns, villages and hamlets, with people, big and small, flocking to the affable, down-to-earth and generous philanthropist, who has revved up the APC machine in Ondo State.

A statement from his campaign office said he will embark on “a whirlwind tour” of the wards to explain that a new, progressive and prosperous Ondo is possible.

His political agenda is around key pillars of education, health, job creation and infrastructure.

His campaign team said “he has plans to extend to the wards, the palliatives he distributed to the APC executive members and additional leaders in each local government. All the 27 executive members of the APC in each ward and an additional 10 leaders from every ward are expected to benefit.

“The ward consultative tours will provide Ibrahim a platform to showcase his achievements in the relatively short time he has been in the Senate, better understand the needs and expectations of Ondo people and outline his vision for the future.”

The empowerment of the 203 wards commenced in Okitipupa local government. Ibrahim visited Igbotako ward 1 and 2, Erekiti/ Ijuodo ward and Ilutuntun ward 1, 2 and 3 this week.

To disburse the financial palliatives, ‘Aseyori Leekansi managers, drawn from the localities, are complementing the mobilisation drive.

Charity begins at home. During last year’s presidential poll, President Tinubu recorded the highest number of votes from Ondo South, winning 65 wards out of 66 wards. The result of the last ward in the district was cancelled.

Last year, Ibrahim ploughed back to the zone in appreciation. No fewer than 600,000 APC leaders and members were feted.

The Secretary of APC in Okitipupa Council, Otekaye, an engineer, said:” As nothing stopped President Tinubu from becoming the president of Nigeria, nothing can stop Senator Jimoh Ibrahim from becoming governor of Ondo State because it is glaring that the people want a leader who can harmonise their resources and bring prosperity.

There is no aspirant that possesses as that mental magnitude to let the Sunshine State arrive at the junction of prosperity than Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.”

April, when the primary will hold, is three months from now but both the governor and Ibrahim are electrifying the state, or as they say in political circles, he has hit the ground running.