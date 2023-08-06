Jimoh Ibrahim Urges Tinubu To Urgently Create Ministry Of Revenue

As the Senate works towards confirmation of the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has called on the President to create the Ministry of Revenue.

Senator Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District, made the suggestion in the nation’s capital city, Abuja, when he paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, the lawmaker explained the urgent need for the Ministry to be created in Nigeria, saying that the Ministry when created, would serve as a coordinating platform for all revenue-generating agencies.

The envisioned ministry, according to him, is indispensable for the nation to wangle its way out of the current socio-economic quagmire.

“There are many revenue-generating agencies in Nigeria today without a coordinating body or platform.

“The Ministry of Finance is not giving the required mobilisation and coordination in this regard, hence, the need for the Ministry of Revenue.

“Analogically, in Nigeria over the years, we have the Ministry of Finance more or less playing the role of Bursar disbursing all the monies remitted into national coffers by generating agencies but there is no Treasurer to keep proper records of revenues generated by the various affected agencies and give them the required impetus to generate more.

“Nigeria definitely needs a national treasurer to be symbolised by the Federal Ministry of Revenue when created,” he posited.

He noted that the idea had been sold to President Tinubu who according to him, saw the need for it in line with his pedigree on improved revenue generation.

He posited further that the Ministry of Revenue when created, would serve as one of the strategies through which the nation’s debt could be defrayed by serving as a window for improved revenue generation to fast-track the nation’s development.

“The nation’s debts of N77 trillion shouldn’t be a cause for worry considering the current debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio of less than 31 per cent and required innovative ideas of defraying it,” he added.