Jimoh Ibrahim: Tinubu Will Deploy Technology To Tackle Insecurity In 2025

Share

Jimoh Ibrahim, a member representing Ondo South Senatorial District has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s led government would deploy technology to solve the security challenges across the nation.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs gave this assurance while speaking on Channel Television Politics Today program on Wednesday.

According to Ibrahim, the government would use Artificial Technology (AI) to tackle insecurity in 2025, referencing the allocation of ₦4.91trn to defence and security in Tinubu’s budget proposal.

READ ALSO

Describing the coming year as a tough one for criminals, the lawmakers stated that the current administration is planning to develop apps to track down bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists.

“He will use AI to the security personnel to make life uncomfortable for them.

“If he is able to do that with ₦5 trillion, it would lead to more revenue as we are able to produce more crude oil. This way you make more money.

“If we spend N5 trillion on security, we would have more peace and produce more oil,” Jimoh said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"