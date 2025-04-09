Jimoh Ibrahim Tasks Parliaments To Support Defence Budgets

Share

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Jimoh Ibrahim of the All Progressive Congress representing Ondo South has urged Parliaments across the globe to support budgetary allocations for Ministries of Defence in their respective Countries.

According to a statement from his Media Office in Abuja on Wednesday, Ibrahim made the call during a PowerPoint presentation on “Power and Insecurity” at the recently concluded 150th Inter-Parliamentary Meeting in Uzbekistan.

He emphasized that strong financial backing for defence ministries is essential to combating the rising insecurity plaguing many nations worldwide.

“The central question for governments and security agencies should be: security for whom, when, and how?” Ibrahim said.

“Addressing power and insecurity issues alongside their ecosystems is key to the security of the geocentric system.”

He further stressed that failure to adequately tackle poverty would worsen insecurity in any society, urging governments to muster the courage to address systemic fear and dysfunction.

“Life is increasingly tricky amid this struggle, yet we still maintain a defence structure. It is only a matter of time before one of these emotions, fear or courage prevails,” he noted.

“I saw fear within government leadership, leading to unprecedented crises and heightened insecurity.”

Ibrahim, who holds a doctorate in modern warfare, argued that when parliaments act solely as oversight bodies scrutinizing defence expenditures, they may unintentionally contribute to insecurity.

He therefore advocated for a collaborative and supportive approach to annual defence budgeting globally.

He also emphasized the importance of system and process efficiency in managing security-related spending, urging parliaments to focus on combating fraud within security budgets while maintaining support for necessary expenditures.

