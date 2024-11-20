Jimoh Ibrahim Defends Tinubu’s Integrity In Loan Request Debate

Share

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Jimoh Ibrahim has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s integrity amidst debates over the Federal Government’s recent loan requests.

Ibrahim who dismissed concerns about the potential mismanagement of borrowed funds emphasized Tinubu’s financial independence before assuming office.

The senator’s remarks came to the fore as the National Assembly continued to deliberate on the proposed loan.

“Tinubu will not steal Nigeria’s money. I can sign for him.

‘What is he going to steal Nigeria’s money for? He was comfortable before he came in,” Ibrahim stated confidently during the interview.

The proposal has however sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians.

Ibrahim’s endorsement of the President’s credibility aims to allay fears and reinforce public trust in the administration’s fiscal policies.

Ibrahim further urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s efforts to address the nation’s economic challenges, underscoring the importance of unity and confidence in leadership during trying times.

