Jimmy Odukoya Reacts To Alleged Controversial Lifestyle

The newly-appointed Head Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, has spoken about the controversies surrounding his role as a clergyman.

New Telegraph recalls that the declaration of Jimmy as the senior pastor following the demise of his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had sparked debates on social media as numerous critics raised concerns about his hairstyle, tattoos, and involvement in movies.

During an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Jimmy mentioned that he can find support for his appearance in scripture. He also emphasized that people should refrain from forming judgments about him based on their personal opinions.

He said, “God has called me into this new season of my life. All my focus is on the church. This new position is a big responsibility. As for my dreads, most people don’t know I can back up everything I do with scripture.

“As a pastor, I can tell you that God told Samson in the Bible not to cut his hair, that means long hair is never a bad thing. If you also say the pastor is keeping a beard, I can tell you that the Bible says that when Jesus was tortured, they pulled hair from his face.

“If you say I am putting on earrings, I can tell you that when the children of Israel left Egypt and wanted to make a golden calf, they collected jewellery, earrings and rings from their sons and daughters.

“You should not use your personal opinion to judge me. A personal opinion is different from saying something is sinful. Anybody can do what they want.

“In 2009, I was ordained as a minister and became a pastor in 2012. I was the lead pastor of the youth church until 2021.”