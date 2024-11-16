Jimmy Jatt: Nigeria’s pioneer DJ with personal style

Share

Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, popularly known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, is one of Nigeria’s most respected hip hop Disc Jockeys.

Jimmy Jatt’s Disc Jockey career spans over three decades and he has mentored many up and coming young DJs to position themselves for success in the industry.

There are several reasons Jimmy Jatt remains relevant till date. Through his Jimmy’s Jump off annual music show, he created a platform for other young DJs to showcase their talent.

His personal style is another reason Jimmy Jatt is loved by his fans.

A media platform described his look like, this, “Transparent designer eye glasses, face cap turned backwards or forwards, a style that some of his colleagues have adopted till this date.”

His most comfortable look when working on the turntable is always, jeans, white or black t-shirts paired with sneakers and sometimes , he throws a blazer jacket on it to fit into any semi-formal event.

He has been spotted on red carpet wearing tuxedo a few times and natives for special occasions.

Known for his snap back face caps, the renowned DJ wanted others, who love his kind of stylish caps to experience it and so he unveiled the Triple J snap back face caps in 2012.

