Jimmy Carter: US Embassy, Consulate In Nigeria Shut Down Temporarily

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos have been closed temporarily yesterday. The announcement was made in honour of former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

The US Mission to Nigeria announced the closure a statement shared on its official X account on Wednesday. Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, served from 1977 to 1981.

He was renowned for his commitment to peacebuilding, democratic principles, and human rights advocacy. He also authored several books during his lifetime.

The statement highlighted Carter’s significant contributions to US-Nigeria relations. It added: “We remember former President Jimmy Carter, a tireless advocate for peace, democracy, and human rights.

As the first US President to visit Nigeria, he strengthened US-Nigeria relations and supported Nigeria’s democratic process. His legacy continues to inspire us.”

