Jimi Solanke, Mazi Mperempe inspired my interest in theatre – Okorie

Michael Emeka Okorie is a versatile actor, dancer, radio presenter, and choreographer with a passion for expressionistic style of live pro- duction by one of his mentors, Segun Adefila. He is also a respected project manager and festival instructor, who has carved a niche for himself in the industry, having in several major productions including musicals, festivals, Felabration among others. In an interview with New Telegraph, Okorie recalls how he became interested in the art at a very tender age and how he was inspired after watching performances by veteran actors such as Jimi Solanke, Mazi Mperempe.

How he became interested in the Arts I became interested in the arts from a very tender age. I think I was in primary five then, when we used to programmes on television, and at a time I began to mimic them. There’s one character particularly that I was very fond of and familiar, Mazi Mperempe. With his walking stick, he would always dramatise his movements and all of that. So, after we finished watching, I would then bring young ones, my folks, my friends, and then I’ll re-enact what he has done on that particu- lar episode. And so gradually, I be- gan to develop interest in the arts – theatre particularly. After primary school, I went to secondary school, St. Luke’s Grammar School, which was located in Bariga, Lagos. The first secondary school I went to was Baptist Academy, but due to funds and all of that, and my mother being the only one who is raising us – five of us – after my father died when I was four years old, I couldn’t go to Baptist Academy; as I said, because of fund.

So I continued my secondary school at St. Luke’s Grammar School. That was where my love for the arts really grew. From there I joined drama club in the school, and I became a major player in the club. Also, from there I joined a troupe in Bariga named Star- light Troupe of Africa. That was in 1996/97. And after about three years of training, I joined Crown Troupe of Africa in 1999, where my talent was nurtured. So that was how I got inter- ested in the arts, and since then, my life has been everything about arts. Why I had to be versatile My works are quite enormous because I am a versatile artiste, I do quite almost everything, I dance, I act, I choreograph, and I can sing to save my life. If I am in a production, I would sing and you won’t say I’m a bad singer. When I was in school, there was a festival then called ‘Dance Meet Dance’.

I was in my year three, and I choreographed a piece titled ‘Ijuba’. It was produced by Alliance Française then. And afterward, I have directed a couple of plays, using the style which I am grounded with, which is the expressionistic style of Segun Adefila, where satirical issues are being discussed. And with the use of dance, music composition put these things to bear. You know, every year, there was a time of ‘aluta’; so we created a piece called ‘Aluta’, where students go on protesting about the way they are being treated; the ill treatment they get from the schools and the government and all of that.

So, most of my works are expression- istic; it expresses what is going on now, and maybe what has happened. Also, conceptualisation, for example, I have done a lot of conceptualisation works for different brands – Skye Bank, Stanbic Bank, Unity Bank un- veiling. All of this is conceptualisa- tion. What we do is, they just give me what they want to be discussed in piece. And we then go back, do our research and find words, create dia- logues, dances and put it together to conceptualise what those brands are actually looking for. Also, my other works include project management. You know, I said something about clique. When you don’t get job of- ten you have to diversify and don’t put all your eggs in one basket. So, I diversified a bit, I went into radio. I worked with Tunji Sotimirin in Unilag FM for over 10 years. After I graduated I still went there I held on my slot at the radio station.

Also, I went into children’s theatre. I was directing plays for schools. I directed the play, ‘The King Must Dance Na- ked’ for Lekki British International School. And there is a school, JNissi School, Ogba, Ikeja. Every two years they have their festival of arts. I am their director. I direct the festival, I direct the plays. Also, project man- agement is what I have been into lately; and when the time comes I do performances – stage plays – as well. I was in ‘The Divorce’, directed by Femi Ogunjobi, a director based in the UK who came to Nigeria to do a play. And I was recommended, and he was really delighted to work with me because of my versatility, disci- pline and consistency. Also, I have featured in numerous plays. I have over 200 theatre plays to my credit. I am also a dance instructor.

I have been part of the National Sports Festival for years, Black Heritage Fes- tival for several years; Felabration Festival for several years. I am quite versatile; I do basically everything in the arts. Challenges One of the main challenges in the art since 1996 is venue, structure to perform. When I started in Starlight Troupe of Africa we used to rehearse for months – six or even eight months – without a performance. And what we were happy to do that time was, if we have any of our members whose parents are celebrating birthdays, naming ceremonies, burials, those were avenues for us to perform; and those were the only places we were performing at that time. There was no theatre to perform then. Maybe there was theatre and we didn’t re- ally get involved. So my challenge then, was mainly space, structure to perform.

Presently, there have been all of these things about clique; in the art now there are cliques everywhere. If you’re not part of a particular clique you’re not going to be working. So it was a challenge. But one had to just keep going and be versatile so that one won’t just live on only acting or dancing or directing. So, I ventured into a lot of things. I am still a radio presenter. For over eight years, I was in Unilag FM; and I also helped start two online radio stations – Afrosky Radio and Happenings Radio. I had a programme on Happenings Radio called Front Burner. On Unilag FM it was ‘On Stage’.

So, versatility also helped to ease up the challenges I had because of this issue of structures and clique being everywhere in the arts. Shows that greatly influenced his career The plays that really impacted me as an artiste are quite numerous. They are quite numerous because as an artiste, you learn from each play, any production that you’re in, you learn. But the one that really struck my mind and blew my imagi- nation was Eko Theatre Carnival, 20 years of Crown Troupe. We did Death and the King’s Horseman’and the director, Segun Adefila, being who he is, likes to experiment; and he experimented.

This means that every play we usually see one ac- tor playing one role. But in this par- ticular piece, Death and the King’s Horseman written by Wole Soyinka, and directed by Segun Adefila, we had two Elesin Oba, two Olohun- iyo, two Iyaloja, playing one role at the same time. So that really blew my mind; it made me think that there is nothing impossible in the theatre, as long as you do your own beat, which is research and practice. When you research and practice what you are doing, you become perfect. So that has really touched me. Also, in a year we were counting over 150 shows. We could rehearse a play in a week and perform by the weekend. Yes that was how mad it was. I have featured in several plays; I have been participated in workshops with the British Council, with GoetheInstitut. We did a miniature performance at Goethe-Institut, it was directed by Nick Monu, a fantastic director.

It was a workshop thing, so what we did was ‘Dance in the Forest’. We did the play using miniature actors, miniature actors – no physical actor was on stage. What we did was we built everything in miniatures, the sound recorded, everything. And so that also blew my mind. It made me see theatre in another form that that has not been seen. Maybe it’s been seen, but it was my first time though. So it really blew my imagination away. And since then, I’ve been trying to experiment and see new ways to do theatre, rather from the conventional ways which everybody does theatre these days.

Memorable experiences There are so many memorable events that spurred my interest in creative arts. One I could remember vividly was me seeing Jimi Solanke perform live as an actor at the National Theatre. It was re- ally memorable for me, and I inspired me to try and do it. I began my journey; I started looking for things to do to be an actor like Jimi Solanke. He is one my mentor that I look up to. In fact, there are a whole lot of them that inspire me. The late Gogo Ombo Gogo, I used to call him my father in the theatre. As I said, there are several of them – Olu Jacobs, Soibifaa Dokubo, Nissi George. I was really elated when I was invited to play the narrator to celebrate him at his 80th birthday. Favourite music genre Of course, my favourite music genre is Afrobeat by the legend Fela Anikulapo Ransome Kuti.

Yes, Fela, to me and to so many, is a prophet. He said quite a lot. You will hardly find any work that I cre- ate, any piece, be it 15 minute, be it 30 minutes, be it one hour that I will not include something that has to do with Fela. It might be his saying, it might be his music; it might be his mannerisms. You must always find it in my work. So my most favourite genre of music is Afrobeat. Advice to artistes My major advice for young aspiring artists is that, first and foremost, they should learn the trade. I repeat, they should learn the trade. One of our lecturers used to say that theatre is not for dullards.

So you have to be highly intellectual to be a theatre ar- tiste; to be an artist generally not just a theatre artiste. So when you have the full training, you are well grounded, then you can become whatever you want to become in the theatre. Whatever you want to be- come is achievable. But what matters most is, are you able to maintain it? I used to tell the younger ones, we started theatre when there was no money. We trained; we served masters. I served Segun Adefila; I was with Crown Troupe for over 15 years, training, and learning. And with that, I still didn’t stop, I went to school. I have a first degree and a master’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos, Creative Arts Department. So young, aspiring artists, I plead with you all, please get informal or formal training, go to school, and then you’ll be good and well grounded.