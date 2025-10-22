Jim Ovia: Nigeria’s Banking Doyen Continues To Garner Accolades

The accolades that the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Ban Plc, Mr Jim Ovia, received at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recently for his pivotal contributions to the country’s economic growth are a testament to the enormous influence the banking titan continues to have in the financial sector, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Clearly, 2025 has been a remarkable year for the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia. Reason: The year has seen the Tier 1 lender, which he founded thirty five years ago, not only sustaining its leadership position in the industry, but growing in strength. It has also seen Ovia earning more outstanding recognitions to add to his already impressive collection of awards.

Admission to Freedom of the City of London

For instance, on April 7, 2025, the Zenith Bank Chairman was admitted to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London in a ceremony which held at the Mansion House, City of London. The prestigious accolade, analysts noted, was a testament to Mr. Ovia’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic development and dedication to philanthropic endeavours.

A time-honoured tradition dating back to the 13th century, the Freedom of the City of London is one of the oldest surviving ceremonies in the United Kingdom. Historically, it granted freemen certain rights and privileges within the city.

These days, it stands as a symbolic recognition of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to London or the wider society.

Indeed, the recognition placed Mr Ovia among a distinguished group of recipients, which includes notable figures from various fields such as Nelson Mandela, Bill Gates, Sir Winston Churchill, Desmond Tutu, Harry Kane, Morgan Freeman and Ian Wright. Commenting on the accolade, Ovia said: “It is indeed a great honour to be admitted to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London.

This is not just a recognition of my personal achievements, but also a testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Zenith team who have worked diligently to establish our institution as a leading force in global finance. I am proud to be part of a legacy that celebrates innovation, excellence and the spirit of entrepreneurship.

I dedicate this to the people of Nigeria and Africa who continue to inspire me with their resilience and determination. I look forward to continuing to play a role in shaping the economic landscape of our great continent and beyond.”

Joining the nation in congratulating Mr. Ovia, President Bola Tinubu, through a press statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Mr. Ovia for being a distinguished ambassador of the nation’s private sector.

He described the honour as a fitting recognition of Ovia’s exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and technology, as well as for his role in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape and strengthening economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

According to President Tinubu, “this honour is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, your pioneering role in the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria, and your visionary leadership that continues to inspire generations. As an accomplished entrepreneur and advocate of innovation-driven development, your recognition in the City of London affirms the global relevance of Nigerian excellence and enterprise.”

Significantly, some of the dignitaries who joined Zenith Bank Executives at the ceremony to celebrate the achievement, included personalities such as the former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu; Governor of Delta State, Sherrif Oborevwori; Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Oba of Oniru, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal; Group Managing Director, TGI Group of Companies, Rahul Savara; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe and His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

Prior to his admission to the Freedom of the City of London, Mr Ovia had received awards and recognitions for his outstanding contributions to banking, education and philanthropy including conferment of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) & National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award in 2022 by the Federal Government. He was also named the Banker of the Year in 2007 and Titan of the year in 2024 by ThisDay Newspaper.

35th anniversary celebrations

The Zenith Bank Chairman also received a lot of commendation

from notable personalities at the commemorative Chairman’s Dinner held by the bank on August 15 to mark its 35th anniversary.

Specifically, Ovia was hailed for laying the foundation that has made Zenith Bank Nigeria’s most profitable bank, and also for having the foresight, long before fintech became fashionable, to ensure that the lender remains a technologydriven financial institution.

In his goodwill message at the event, for instance, the country’s Vice President, Mr Kashim Shettima, who is a former staff of the bank, said: “Long before technology became the bloodstream of global finance, Jim Ovia had already woven it into the DNA of Nigerian banking industry.

He introduced innovation not as a fashion but as a philosophy, placing Zenith Bank on a path where excellence is not an ambition but a standard. Yet his true signature is not only on the balance sheet. For Jim Ovia, the people make an institution. His greatest investment has been in human capital – in transferring his experience and sense of adventure to generation after generation of bankers and investors forged at Zenith Bank”.

Similarly, in her welcome address, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adaora Umeoji, applauded Ovia, for his foundational role in building the structures for what has today become a globally recognised financial institution.

She described him as, “the Godfather of modern banking and the Nostradamus of our time, who through sheer tenacity, foresight, and uncompromising integrity transformed a modest vision into the financial powerhouse we celebrate today.”

Furthermore, that Ovia is widely respected for his achievements was also clearly not in doubt when he led top officials of the bank to hold a Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on October 14, 2025, to commemorate the successful completion of the Tier 1 lender’s capital-raising exercise which included a public offer and rights issue.

The event, which reinforced the bank’s commitment to shareholder value and its partnership with the capital market, also highlighted its strong performance, increased investor confidence following the recapitalization, and commitment to transparency and shareholder value.

While speaking at the event, the bank’s GMD, Dr. Umeoji commended the NGX’s visionary leadership and innovative initiatives.

She said: “The NGX’s leadership has been very creative and innovative, and their electronic trading platform – X-stream played a pivotal role in the success of our recapitalization exercise, which achieved a 160% subscription. The bank’s stock price has doubled since the recapitalization exercise, from N36.50 per share to N68.

Zenith Bank has also reported impressive financial results for the Half Year (H1) of 2025, becoming the most profitable bank in Nigeria and paying the highest dividend in the industry for the half year.” “We are committed to creating value for our stakeholders and will continue to partner with the NGX to boost the Nigerian economy.

Our expansion strategy is focused on following our customers’ businesses and ensuring that we go to countries and economies where we can scale and provide more returns for our shareholders,” she added.

She stressed that the bank plans to make good on its promise of being investors’ delight by paying quantum dividends to its shareholders by year end. She said: “For us in Zenith, we are looking forward to paying more based on the confidence the market reposed on us. We are working assiduously to ensure that we do not disappoint the Market.

We are going to continue to be the investors’ delight, and we assure the market that we would continue to pay enhanced dividends come end of the year.”

Also in his remarks, the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, who emphasised the role of the NGX in creating value in the Nigerian economic space, commended Zenith Bank and other listed companies for helping to deepen the stock market.

He said: “I want to thank you all for making the market what it is. Without you, the market wouldn’t have seen the leap that it has achieved in the last one-and half year.

At my assumption of office, market capitalization stood at N55 trillion, today it is hovering around N89 trillion and N93 trillion. That was not done by a spirit, it was done by you. Your ability, tenacity, courage, vision and transparency have moved the market where it is.

Our vision is that by next year, we will have the market at N200 trn.” Interestingly, in his remarks at the ceremony, the doyen of the NGX, Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf, who commended Ovia for his vision and leadership, described him as the, “Doyen of the Commercial banking sector.”

Conclusion

The consensus among analysts is that while many boardroom legends, especially in banking, may have faded into the twilight, Ovia remains a towering force in the industry.