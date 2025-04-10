Jim Ovia, Chairman, Zenith Bank, Admitted To Freedom Of The City Of London

Share

The Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, has been admitted to membership of the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his contribution to the global financial landscape, unwavering commitment to fostering economic development and dedication to philanthropic endeavours that have positively impacted countless lives.

According to a press release, Mr. Ovia was admitted to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony which held at the Mansion House, City of London on Monday, April 7, 2025.

“The Freedom of the City of London, a time-honoured tradition dating back to the 13th century, is one of the oldest surviving ceremonies in the United Kingdom. Historically, it granted freemen certain rights and privileges within the city.

“Today, it stands as a symbolic recognition of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to London or the wider society.

This honour places Mr. Ovia among a distinguished group of recipients, which includes notable figures from various fields such as Nelson Mandela, Bill Gates, Sir Winston Churchill, Desmond Tutu, Harry Kane, Morgan Freeman and Ian Wright,” the statement said.

Commenting on his new status as a Freeman of the City of London, Mr. Ovia said: “It is indeed a great honour to be admitted to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London.

“This is not just a recognition of my personal achievements, but also a testament to the tireless efforts of the entire Zenith team who have worked diligently to establish our institution as a leading force in global finance.

“I am proud to be part of a legacy that celebrates innovation, excellence and the spirit of entrepreneurship. I dedicate this to the people of Nigeria and Africa who continue to inspire me with their resilience and determination.

I look forward to continuing to play a role in shaping the economic landscape of our great continent and beyond.”

Joining the nation in congratulating Mr. Ovia, President Bola Tinubu, through a press statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended him for being a distinguished ambassador of the nation’s private sector.

He described the honour as a fitting recognition of his exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and technology, as well as for his role in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape and strengthening economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

According to him, “this honour is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, your pioneering role in the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria, and your visionary leadership that continues to inspire generations.

As an accomplished entrepreneur and advocate of innovationdriven development, your recognition in the City of London affirms the global relevance of Nigerian excellence and enterprise”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

