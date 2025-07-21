Jim Iyke’s Raw Birthday Message To Kate Henshaw Sparks Buzz

Nollywood star Jim Iyke has sparked online chatter with a bold, emotional birthday message to Kate Henshaw, blending deep affection with blunt honesty.

In a viral Instagram post, Jim began with a shocking phrase: “Fk you Kate… your wild boy loves you”.

He explained this raw “Fk you” came from a place of friendship, love, and shared history an intimate reference to her support during his early days: helping with auditions, transport money, and protective instincts as he pursued acting .

Jim went on to reveal deeper emotions:

“When you finally lemme hit it, I was at the apex of my singular wildness and restlessness… You knew I had a great heart, but I was just crazy and dumb.”

He reminisced about their bond how her kindness helped him.

Despite the blunt tone, Jim’s message is rooted in respect and nostalgia: “This fk you is just because we’re Nigerians. We insult those we love… YOU’RE A PHENOMENAL CREATURE. A FORCE OF NATURE. Your wild boy loves you!”

Fans were quick to react some found the message hilarious and heartfelt, others were shocked by the raw language. However, most agree it’s a uniquely bold tribute between two Nollywood icons.