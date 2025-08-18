Jim Iyke Speaks On Why Single Mom Can’t Raise A Male Child

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, has revealed that a single mother cannot raise a boy into a “Proper man.”

According to the actor known for his movie role in Merry Men, a woman needs the assistance of a male figure to raise a man properly.

Jim Iyke made this remark while speaking in a recent interview on Okay 101.7 FM, Accra, Ghana.

“A woman can’t raise a man. You can’t, you’re not built for it. A single mother cannot raise a man properly. You need a male influence, go get your brother who’s doing well or your father or even any man that you trust.