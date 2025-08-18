Jim Iyke Speaks On Why Single Mom Can’t Raise A Male Child

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, has revealed that a single mother cannot raise a boy into a “Proper man.”
According to the actor known for his movie role in Merry Men, a woman needs the assistance of a male figure to raise a man properly.
Jim Iyke made this remark while speaking in a recent interview on Okay 101.7 FM, Accra, Ghana.
“A woman can’t raise a man. You can’t, you’re not built for it. A single mother cannot raise a man properly. You need a male influence, go get your brother who’s doing well or your father or even any man that you trust.
“There has to be a male presence in it [raising a boy child].
“Because women are naturally built to nurture, to love. And then what are you going to raise is a very weak man?
“He is going to be everything like the men who left you. You need somebody who would discipline him, tell him ‘No’ as often as possible, and put him in the grind,” he expressed.