Jim Iyke Speaks On What ‘Netflix And Chill’ Means

Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has revealed the meaning of the popular phrase “Netflix and Chill” to any lady who visits his home for a movie night.

According to the ace actor, any woman who watches movies with him alone must be smart enough to know he can’t resist her sexually.

Speaking in an extensive interview, with Kate Henshaw, Toke Makinwa, and Chidi Mokeme, Jim Iyke mentioned that when a woman stays overnight at his residence, there are certain requirements that she must fulfil.

READ ALSO:

The actor further boasted about his intelligence quotient (IQ), saying a woman would have to be extremely intelligent for him to ignore sexual thoughts when she comes over to see a movie.

Toke Makinwa interjects noting that what if she just wanted to see a movie?

Jim Ikye responded that the lady should have stayed at her place to watch a movie or go to the cinema instead of coming over to his residence.

Jim said, “You better be super smart for me not to think sexually when you spend the whole night watching movies with me.”