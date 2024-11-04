Jim Iyke Mourns Popular Filmmaker, Deji Ajibola

Share

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has reacted to the death of popular Nigerian filmmaker, Dimeji Ajibola, known for his work on the popular series, Shanty Town.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ajibola died on Sunday, November 3, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Jim Iyke took to his Instagram page stating that he could not make sense of the situation.

He disclosed that the deceased was working on an important project before passing on.

Iyke wrote: “I CAN’T MAKE SENSE OF IT. TO MAKE SENSE OF IT IS TO ACCEPT IT. TO ACCEPT IT IS TO QUESTION GOD… THIS PROJECT IS YOUR LAST LEGACY BRO… IN YOUR WORDS ”

“This is the project every filmaker waits for”. THE WORLD WILL, YET AGAIN, WITNESS YOUR SINGULAR BRILLIANCE AND AMAZING PERSONALITY… REST IN GOD’S BOSSOM D. THE SHOW MUST GO ON IN YOUR NAME.”

Ajibola’s impact on the Nigerian movie industry goes beyond Shanty Town, with a career that spanned film, animation, visual effects, virtual worlds, and interactive media, he was celebrated as an innovator and creative force.

Ajibola graduated from institutions like the New York Film Academy in Universal Studios, Animation Mentor in San Francisco, and VFXLearning, Ajibola’s diverse skills fueled his unique storytelling approach.

As the CEO and Technical Director of Flipsyde Studios Ltd., Ajibola built a reputation for cinematic excellence

