Jim Iyke: I’ve Dated Women From All Races

Ace Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has caused a stir on social media after he revealed his adventurous side with women.

Speaking during an interview on Is This Seat Taken audiovisual podcast by Chinasa Anika’s, the ace actor disclosed that he has dated women from different races.

According to her, he has lived in three countries and has extensively dated across different races.

Speaking further, he revealed that he has always been adventurous in experiencing and living life to the fullest.

He also said that he had dated women from various walks of life, religious, and races, both romantically and casually.

According to him, there’s rarely a religion or race that he hasn’t been with.

He said, “I have dated extensively. I have dated across different races. Because I’m always adventurous. I just want to experience and live life.

“So, I have lived in three countries. I’ve met different kinds of women from different walks of life, different races, different religions.

“There’s rarely a religion you point to or race that I have not been with either romantically or casual dating.”

Jim Iyke grew up as the only boy among 11 women, which he says influenced his views on women and relationships.