Jim Iyke: It’s No Big Deal To Have Sex On First Date

Controversial Nollywoood actor, Jim Iyke, says a lady must be “very smart” for him not to think about sex when she visits his home for a movie date. In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, Iyke was asked about his dating preference between fine dining and movie dates. In response, the actor chose the latter and said “you must pay”.

His statement prompted Makinwa to inquire about the nature of the payment. Iyke thereafter said men have certain expectations when a woman visits them, and women are aware of these expectations. He said it is up to the woman to decide whether to fulfill these expectations or offer alternatives that would still satisfy the man’s desires. Iyke added that it would only take a “super smart” woman to prevent him from having sexual thoughts during a movie night at his place.

“Something brought you to the house. Before you got to that house, you knew what was going to happen. Do not come and bring modernity into it, you must collect,” he said. “At the end of the day, the man has a certain expectation, the woman also understands that the man has certain expectations. “It is now left to the woman to meet those expectations or not.

She can also somehow play up to it by offering certain alternatives. “You better be super smart for me not to think sexually when you spend the whole night watching movies with me.” Iyke began acting in 2001 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the most sought-after actors in Nollywood.