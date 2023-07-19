Jim Iyke: I Was Chased Out For Venturing Into Acting

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has finally opened up about why his father sent him out of his house during a recent interview.

Speaking during the programme, Iyke revealed that his father sent him out of his house for venturing into acting.

He, however, said he was fortunate to get the support of his mother after the incident despite he got his first degree at a tender age.

According to him, his father wanted him to take his studies seriously but he was only interested in acting.

He said: ”I was a straight-A student and my parent had already planned my life. I was about 18 and a half when I finished my first degree. The whole plan was I should get my MBA. My dad’s boss is an American so he already had a setup.

“I came home one day and said; I think I really want to be an actor, it became unbearable to stay at home. One day, my dad woke up and told me that there cannot be two captains on the ship.

“It was either I take one year, go do whatever nonsense I wanted to do, come back, and then we set the course again or I leave his house.

“So I left but my mother started supporting me and I think that is what makes mothers as unique as they are “.