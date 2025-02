Jim Iyke Celebrates Son’s 7th Birthday With Cute Photos

Share

Nollywood actor and businessman, Jim Iyke has taken to his social media page to mark his son’s seven years birthday.

Jim Iyke who took to his Instagram page on Monday to share cute photos of his son expressed his joy over his growth as he showers him with praises.

He described his second son as a school leader, prayer partner, and his boss baby.

Sharing the photos of his son, he wrote; “HAPPY BORN DAY TO THE COOLEST KID ON THE PLANET, MY SECOND SON, JJ. AKA ” BOSSBABY “

Share

Please follow and like us: