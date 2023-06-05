Jim Hines, First Sprinter To Finish 100 Meters In Less Than 10 Secs Is Dead

A sprinter for the United States (US) and the first person to run the 100 meters under 10 seconds, Jim Hines reportedly passed away at the age of 76.

According to the World Athletics report, Hines died on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

It would be recalled that Hines was the first man to officially run a 100-meter race in under 10 seconds in the 1968 US Championships in Sacramento, with a hand-timed 9.9 seconds.

Hines later that year dropped the world record to an electronic timing of 9.95 seconds by winning the 100m gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City at altitude.

Another American, Calvin Smith, finally broke it in 1983 with a time of 9.93 seconds.

Hines, a construction worker’s son, was raised in Oakland, California, but was born in Dumas, Arkansas, in September 1946.

His first love was baseball, but when Jim Coleman, an athletics coach, saw his aptitude for sprinting, Hines was already among the top 20 in the world over 100 yards by the age of 17.

He studied at Texas Southern University, and his 1965 second-place finish in the 200 meters at the US Championships marked his first podium appearance.

He set a new world record in the 100 meters while leading home Lennox Miller of Jamaica and Charles Greene in the Mexico Olympics.

When he helped the USA win the 4x100m relay in 38.24, Hines added another gold medal to his collection and set a new world record.

He had his gold medals stolen from his Houston house by criminals shortly after the Olympics. However, the medals were sent back to him in a simple brown envelope after he placed an advertisement in his neighborhood newspaper pleading for their return.

At the conclusion of 1968, Hines announced his retirement from competition before joining the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in the US National Football League(NFL).