Jika Attoh, Ace Broadcaster, Dies In Enugu

Renowned broadcaster and media manager, Jika Attoh, is dead. He reportedly passed on at Posh Hospital, New Haven, Enugu. The cause of his death could not be immediately ascertained, but the leadership of Enugu State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists announced his demise in Enugu on Wednesday.

The Onitsha born broadcaster became a national face during his stint as one of the early presenters of ‘Kaakaki’ a prime time morning programme at African Independent Television (AIT), the first private radio/television broadcast station in Nigeria in the 90s.

Attoh later surfaced in Enugu with the establishment of the defunct Cosmo FM radio Station owned by former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani. Cosmo FM was the first privately-owned radio that transmitted 24 hours in the entire Eastern Nigeria.

Jika Attoh specialised in broadcast training and management. He was a former news anchor at Channels Television, Lagos and former anchor KAAKAKI – award-winning Television interview programme.

He was a Journalism trainer for the BBC World Service Trust (BBC Media Action) in the EU-sponsored Nigerian Budget Monitoring Project /www. budgetmonitoringng.org/; and Consultant Media Trainer for ENABLE in Nigeria.