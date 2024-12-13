Jigawa Votes N1.2bn For 2025 Exam Fees

Share

The Jigawa State Government says it has earmarked N1.2 billion for the payment of the 2025 external and internal examination fees.

Hassan Nayaya, Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Educational Research Agency (JERA) told journalists in Dutse on Thursday, that the amount has been appropriated in the proposed 2025 budget.

He said N1.3 billion had been allocated to the agency in the proposed estimate, comprising N1.2 billion for payment of external and internal examinations, and N52 million take off grant to fasttrack its upgrade.

The secretary said: “We also have capital projects as we were upgraded from a department to the status of an agency by this administration under the Ministry of Higher Education.

“The sum of N52 million is appropriated as a takeoff grant, including procurement of working materials and official car for the executive secretary.

“This will also include other works in schools like environmental conservation, tree planting campaigns, school monitoring and teacher evaluation. This is what the agency will be doing.”

Nayaya said the agency would procure 20 set of computers for digitalisation programme, and establish conservation clubs in senior secondary schools to encourage tree planting among students.

