Jigawa Uncovers 6,348 Ghost Workers Earning N3.7bn

The Jigawa State Government says it has uncovered 6,348 ghost workers in its staff verification.

The Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture Sagir Musa said this in a statement on Tuesday. He said the report of the Statewide Staff Audit Biometric Data Capture and Validation showed that 6,348 ghost workers had been detected and saved over N314 monthly.

Musa said the State Executive Council had studied the report and approved establishment of the Continuous Capture Centre, CCC, at the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

This, he said, would fasttrack completion of the data capture and validation exercise, as part of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Management System, IPPMS.

“The exercise resulted in the detection of 6,348 ghost workers and significantly saved cost with an average of N314,657,342.06 per month and N3,775,888,809.72 per annum,” he said.

Musa said the council approved contracts for the rehabilitation of roads damaged by floods, including Andaza – Gadewa – Aujara; Unguwar Mani – Korayel – Rorau and Tsamiya – Yalwan Damai – Litinin Tudu in Roni, Gwiwa and Birnin Kudu Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the council also approved N254.8 million for the completion of community-based integration into the state’s Social Register Data Management Information System

