Jigawa to pay students from Sudan $65,000

The Jigawa State has agreed to offset the tuition fees, accommodation, application fees, and support services of 10 Jigawa State-transferred students from the International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan, to Integral University, India.

The total cost for this endeavour is $65,650,000.00. This was announced by the Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Sports Sagir Abubakar after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Umar Nanadi. He said: “At today’s Executive Council meeting, we have received progress reports from various committees. These included updates on J-CARES, DRF, and Higher Education Committees investigating activities at Ringim’s College of Education & Islamic Studies, College of Education Gumel, and Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse. “Following presentations, the Council unanimously agreed to establish a committee tasked with creating white papers based on these reports.”