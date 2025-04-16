Jigawa To Own Ultra-Modern Diagnostic, Other Plants

Share

Arrangements have been concluded by the Jigawa State Government to establish ultra-modern Diagnostic, Cardiac, and Cryo-Oxygen plants in Dutse.

While laying the foundation at Fanisau, a suburb of metropolitan Dutse, Governor Umar Namadi Danmodi charged the appointed project consultants, the Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, as well as the implementing agency, to remain vigilant and ensure effective delivery of the projects in line with the signed contract agreements.

According to Governor Danmodi, the Cryo-Oxygen Centre will not only provide 100% pure liquid medical oxygen to meet patients’ needs but is also designed to produce nitrogen in commercial quantities, creating a value chain for fertilizer companies in Nigeria.

Additionally, the biomass by-products from the plant have the potential to provide green energy for use within the centre.

He further disclosed that the medical oxygen will be branded in specialized cylinders equipped with digital gauges and transported to areas of need using electric vehicles to reduce transaction costs.

“As I have stated on various occasions, our journey to a Greater Jigawa is all-encompassing and multi-sectoral, yet guided by a single overarching objective: to guarantee the long-term prosperity and socio-economic well-being of both present and future generations of Jigawa State,” Danmodi said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Abdullahi Kainuwa, described the groundbreaking ceremony as a historic milestone in the state’s health and industrial development.

He stated that the investment would create jobs, attract technical expertise, and strengthen the backbone of the State’s healthcare delivery system.

“No life should be lost due to the lack of advanced medical diagnosis or the absence of life-saving gas, and no sector should lag behind due to industrial gas scarcity,” Kainuwa emphasized.

The commissioner pledged that the Ministry of Health would ensure the facility is maximally utilized for the benefit of all Jigawa citizens.

