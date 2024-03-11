Jigawa to Feed Over 5M People

Jigawa State Government has said it is targeting over five million people with different packages under it’s 2024 Ramadan Feeding Programme. Speaking at the flag off distribution of foodstuffs under the program, Governor Umar Namadi, said the state government is aware of the economic situation in the country, therefore it came up with different packages under the Ramadan Feeding.

Namadi said the aim of the Ramadan Feeding Programme was to help the people get what they can eat in the holy month. He said: “It is very sympathetic and source of concern for a man to spend a day fasting but with no meal to eat after breaking the fasting, so at the government level we felt it is our duty to provide intervention for our people to observe one of their obligatory religious injunctions at ease.”

Governor Namadi stated In his speech at the occasion which was held at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle, Dutse, the Jigawa state commissioner for special duties, Auwalu Danladi Sankara, said150,000 of 25kg Rice bags,150,000 0f 25kg Maze bags and 100,000 cartoon of spaghetti will be distributed to 150,000 households. “Under this arrangements every households will be expected to benefit at- least give give people which could attract 700,000 across the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State.”