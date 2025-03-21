Jigawa To Collaborate With Korea On AI E-Governance API Platform

Share

The Jigawa State Government, in collaboration with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has taken a transformative leap in digital governance with the launch of the JIGAWA ONE API, an AI-driven platform designed to streamline government services and integrate cutting-edge technologies.

The platform was unveiled during the closing ceremony of the E-Government Capacity Building Programme at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse.

The event was attended by Governor Umar Namadi and KOICA’s Country Director, Son Sungil.

About 112 civil servants from 50 MDAs were trained under the capacity-building program.

In his address, Governor Namadi emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “We firmly believe that the collaboration between the Jigawa State Government and KOICA will accelerate the realization of our objectives.”

Namadi revealed the state’s commitment to modernizing governance through technology and noted, “Our 12-point agenda clearly states that we will leverage ICT-driven initiatives in manning critical sectors for achieving social and economic development in Jigawa State. We are determined to restore the state’s position as a leader in e-governance and ICT-driven development.”

The newly launched JIGAWA ONE API platform serves as a central hub for integrating e-government solutions, and enhancing data sharing and collaboration across ministries, departments, and agencies.

It incorporates emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and quantum computing.

Governor Namadi explained the platform’s role in advancing transparency and efficiency: “This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering efficient community services, where technology supports good governance by driving openness, accountability, and improved citizen engagement.”

He also outlined plans to update the state’s e-governance master plan, originally developed five years ago with support from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“Our existing master plan needs to be updated to align with emerging trends in e-governance, artificial intelligence, and smart government services,” he said, adding that participants must apply the knowledge and skills they gained to make a positive difference in their respective workplaces.

Rislan Kanya, technical adviser to the Governor on ICT and Digital Economy, explained KOICA’s pivotal role in Jigawa’s digital transformation journey.

“Korea is behind the e-governance program in Nigeria. Through their support, we developed Jigawa’s e-government master plan, and we now seek their expertise to integrate AI, blockchain, and quantum computing.”

