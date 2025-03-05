Jigawa Tax Collections Increases By 200%

Share

The Executive Chairman of Jigawa State Revenue Board, Nuhu Sabo Idris, has announced a 200% increase in the state’s tax revenue, rising from ₦16 billion in 2023 to ₦51 billion by the end of 2024.

He attributed this growth to a series of reforms aimed at improving tax collection and revenue generation in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in his office in Dutse, Idris emphasized the role of modernization and strategic innovations in achieving this milestone.

“When we assumed office about two years ago, we initiated key reforms to transform the state’s tax collection system from a manual process to an electronic system.

“This transition, along with the introduction of new strategies and departments such as the Tax Audit and Investigations Unit and the MDAs Monitoring Department, significantly improved operational efficiency,” he explained.

He further stated additional measures, including periodic in-house training, continuous monitoring and evaluation, and enhanced coordination of tax collection processes.

These efforts, he said, have strengthened compliance and service delivery.

Idris urged all staff of the Revenue Services Department to remain dedicated and punctual in their duties to sustain and improve service quality.

He also called on workers, MDAs, and companies to ensure prompt tax payments, stressing that increased revenue would enable the state government to provide better services to its citizens.

