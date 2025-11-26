New Telegraph

November 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jigawa Targets 95%…

Jigawa Targets 95% Polio Vaccination Coverage In Dec

The Jigawa State Government is projecting a 95 per cent polio vaccination coverage before the end of the year. This state currently has a 58 per cent coverage of the vaccination, a far cry from the 100 per cent projected by the end of December.

During the exercise, at least one million children between ages of 0-5 years are expected to be immunized in the state.

Addressing reporters during a sensitization campaign ahead of Saturday’s commencement of the exercise, UNICEF Chief of Field of Kano Office Rahma Farah said the two- day exercise would address the disturbing gap the immunization The vaccination would be carried out by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JIPHCDA) in collaboration with some development partners.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Insecurity: Deputy Speaker Seeks Ban On Amnesty, Negotiation With Bandits, Ransom
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News November 26