Jigawa Targets 95% Polio Vaccination Coverage In Dec

The Jigawa State Government is projecting a 95 per cent polio vaccination coverage before the end of the year. This state currently has a 58 per cent coverage of the vaccination, a far cry from the 100 per cent projected by the end of December.

During the exercise, at least one million children between ages of 0-5 years are expected to be immunized in the state.

Addressing reporters during a sensitization campaign ahead of Saturday’s commencement of the exercise, UNICEF Chief of Field of Kano Office Rahma Farah said the two- day exercise would address the disturbing gap the immunization The vaccination would be carried out by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JIPHCDA) in collaboration with some development partners.