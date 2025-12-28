Jigawa Sponsors Six Medical Students To Study In India At N167m

The Jigawa State Government has released N167,251,255 to sponsor six medical students to study in India, even as it earmarked N10 billion for the State Scholarship Board’s 2026 foreign study programs.

The announcement was made at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday, as the students departed for Integral University, Lucknow, for their medical studies. Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Scholarship Board, Said Magaji, said the funding covers tuition fees, accommodation, living allowance, resident primary health insurance, air tickets, and other necessary allowances.

Magaji stated that the scholarship reflects the commitment of Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar to human development and the prioritization of education in the state. “When you look at the infrastructure development in Jigawa State, especially in health, more hospitals are being built, rehabilitated, and reconstructed,” he said.

The six students were selected based on their exceptional performance in the 38th and 39th National Quranic Recitation Competitions held in Kibbe State. The government is sponsoring them to pursue Doctor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Nursing, and Engineering courses at Integral University.

Magaji added that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision for human development, ensuring that students trained abroad return to contribute to local hospitals and other infrastructure projects.

He also highlighted the case of Adam Isa Adam, an engineering graduate from ABU Zaria, who represented Nigeria in a global AI competition in China. Adam will pursue a Master’s degree at Integral University, India, supported by the state government, to further enhance his skills for national development.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Adam Isa Adam said, “I am traveling to India for my MTech at Integral University, Lucknow, because of my achievements in the global competition in China. This scholarship from Jigawa State Government will help me expand my potential for the betterment of Jigawa.”