Jigawa Speaker Seeks Global Action On Girls’ Education, Safety

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, has called for more concerted efforts and global action to protect girls’ education, safety, and security.

The Speaker made the appeal while speaking in Dutse yesterday shortly after a children’s parliamentary session performed by female students from selected secondary schools in the state capital to commemorate the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

The schools that participated included Dutse Model Secondary School, Dutse Capital Secondary School and Elpees Secondary School, a private institution Dangyatin identified girl child education and wellbeing as keys to sustainable development that were currently facing multiple challenges, including war, political and communal clashes, and other factors that have displaced millions of families and forced school closures worldwide.

He reiterated the commitment of the Assembly to enact and pass any bill into law that could strengthen access to education, economic empowerment, safety, and protection for children.

He said: “We supported the allocation of 32% of the 2024 budget and 26% of the 2025 budget to education, noting that the investment has already started yielding results by improving learning outcomes, reducing the rate of out-of-school children, and expanding access to education for every child, regardless of their social, economic, or geographical background,” he said. “Today, we hosted girls from different schools who held a children’s parliament.”