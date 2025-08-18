Jigawa Releases N4.1bn For 160 Medical Students Studying In Cyprus

… approves N6.7m for others in India

The Jigawa State Government has released over N4.1 billion to cover the tuition fees and living allowances of 160 medical students from the state in studying Cyprus, with N6.7 million approved for the return tickets of those studying in India. The Jigawa State Scholarship Board Executive Secretary Saidu Magaji, confirmed this yesterday.

He said the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the universities and also entered into a bond agreement with the students. According to him, the students are compelled to return and serve the state upon their graduation. Magaji said: “The idea is to build human capacity.

With more hospitals being established in the state, we need competent doctors to work in them. “That is why the government has invested heavily in medical education abroad.” Some of the students at the airport, as they prepared to travel abroad after vacation praised the government for the assistance.

Nura Illiyasu, one of the 160 students studying medicine in Cyprus, said: “We are grateful to the governor for sponsoring our flight tickets, feeding, and other expenses. “Without this support, it would have been impossible for us to return home for the holidays and go back to continue our studies.”

Yusuf Murtala, also studying medicine in Cyprus, described the programme as “more than a scholarship”. He said: “We have no problems with school or with government support. “Everything is going smoothly. We appreciate the governor and the education ministry for their efforts.”