Jigawa Records First Rainfall Of The Year

Jigawa State has witnessed the first rainfall of the year 2023 rainy season easing the long acute sunny weather.

New Telegraph gathered that the rain was a great relief to the occupants of the state, after suffering from hot weather and mosquito bites for about a month.

The residents welcomed the rain with cheers and excitement in almost every part of the state and hope the rain would reduce their suffering.

However, the rain started differently in some parts of the states on Sunday evening and night, and poured for about 15 to 30 minutes.

According to Malama Aisha, a housewife in Ringim town, the downpour has cooled the hot temperature being witnessed in the area for a very long time.

“With this development, we now slept indoors comfortably without being disturbed by the hot weather,” she said.

Also, some of the farmers who spoke to newsmen and expressed their excitement over the development.

Malam Abdullahi, a small-scale farmer in Dutse, said although the downfall is a little bit late compared to last year’s wet season, he had already cleared his farm and was waiting for the rain.

“If the rain continues like that I am sure in some days we will commence planting in good time,” he said.

He, however, urged governments to prepare for the rainy season and support farmers and take necessary action to avoid flooding.