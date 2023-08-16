Jigawa Receives N7bn FG Infrastructure Special Grants – Commissioner

The Jigawa State Government has said that it has received the sum of N7 billion out of N21 billion approved Federal Government Infrastructural Special Grants Package.

This is even as the State, is said to have approved a supplementary budget of 44.7bn for the completion of various projects across the state, it’s inherited from the Government of Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Speaking after the 3rd State Executive Council Meetings, on Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning Babangida Umar Gantsa, said the new Government of APC in Jigawa is willing to uplift the living Standard of the Citizens, a reason why the Approval of the Supplementary Budget was necessitated.

Babangida, who breaks down the Supplementary Budget, said the Ministry of Works and Transport is been allocated N13 Billion, while N3 billion each was allocated to the Ministry of Health and Education, adding that the remaining balance of the total Sum, will be used for other services beneficial to the people of the state.

The commissioner also stressed that the supplementary Budget was necessitated by the increase in revenue accrued to the State, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy adding that, Jigawa also received the sum of N7bn as the first trench from the Federal Government N21bn special grant from the Infrastructures approved to each of the 36 states and Abuja.

He pointed out that this is the second supplementary Budget for the state within a span of five months with 13bn earlier approved in March and will be used to fund damaged drainages and Bridges and other essential services across the state.

On his part, the Hon Commissioner of Information, Youth Sport and Culture also said the council considered and approved over N192m for the extension of drainages in Kafin Hausa local government.

Jigawa State was said to have Budgeted the Sum of N185 billion for the fiscal year of 2023.