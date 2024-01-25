Jigawa Police Parade 16 Suspects In Connection To Criminal Activities

The Jigawa State Police Command has paraded sixteen suspects arrested for allegedly committing a series of crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP A.T. Abdullahi disclosed this while parading the suspects at the Police headquarters in Dutse, the state capital.

CP Abdullahi said the arrest was part of the command’s measures to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality across the state.

According to him, those arrested included an impostor, ten scammers, three rustlers, a drug dealer, and a vandal.

The police commissioner stated that the command recovered a Peugeot 406, 48 goats, 93 SIM cards, 11 ATM cards, 777 diazepam tablets, dried cannabis leaves, mobile phones, and electrical cables.