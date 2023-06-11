Jigawa Police Foil Planned Armed Robbery Attack, Arrest Suspects

The Jigawa State Police Command on Saturday foiled a planned attack by some gang of armed robbers terrorising the state and its environs.

Confirming the arrest of the suspected gang, DSP Lawan Shiisu spokesperson of the Command said the arrest is sequel to the order given by the Commissioner of Police on raiding black spots and criminal hideouts across the command.

DSP Lawan explains, “A team of Policemen on Friday led by Divisional Police Officer Ringim Division, acting on actionable and credible intelligence that some armed criminals have perfected plans to embark on a notorious operation along Wudil/Garko Road under Kano State”

“Policemen with the help of local vigilantes swung into action and succeeded in arresting a 22-year-old, Hamza Abdullahi, and 25-year-old Hassan Ya’u in possession of one locally made fabricated revolver pistol”

DSP Adam said the discrete investigation at SCID led to the recovery of two Motorcycles and one locally-made pistol.

The suspects confessed to having participated in armed robberies along Gujungu/Miga Road, Kiyawa/Shuwarin Road, and Fanisau/Kano Road all in Jigawa State, he added

All suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.