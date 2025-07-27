Jigawa Police Arrest Two Over Arms Trafficking

The operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command on Sunday announced the arrest of two suspected arms traffickers in the state.

Saturday Telegraph had gathered that the operatives also recovered two locally fabricated firearms during the operation.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Lawan Shi’isu, in a statement issued in Dutse, the state capital, said a thorough search led to the recovery of one locally made revolver rifle, which had been concealed inside a sack.

According to him, operatives attached to the Kazaure Divisional Police Headquarters acted on credible intelligence to apprehend one Abdussamad Haruna, a 30-year-old resident of Dansure village, near Gwiwa in Kazaure town.

Shi’isu said, “The suspect was intercepted while attempting to traffic an illicit firearm to one individual in Plateau State.

“The police are currently investigating the suspect’s links to criminal gangs operating within and beyond Jigawa State,” he said.