New Telegraph

July 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Jigawa Police Arrest…

Jigawa Police Arrest Two Over Arms Trafficking

Ogun Police Arrest Man For Stealing Fan, Aluminium From Mosque

The operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command on Sunday announced the arrest of two suspected arms traffickers in the state.

Saturday Telegraph had gathered that the operatives also recovered two locally fabricated firearms during the operation.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Lawan Shi’isu, in a statement issued in Dutse, the state capital, said a thorough search led to the recovery of one locally made revolver rifle, which had been concealed inside a sack.

According to him, operatives attached to the Kazaure Divisional Police Headquarters acted on credible intelligence to apprehend one Abdussamad Haruna, a 30-year-old resident of Dansure village, near Gwiwa in Kazaure town.

READ ALSO

Shi’isu said, “The suspect was intercepted while attempting to traffic an illicit firearm to one individual in Plateau State.

“The police are currently investigating the suspect’s links to criminal gangs operating within and beyond Jigawa State,” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sanwo-Olu Swears In LG, LCDA Chairmen
Read Next

Ukwa-Ngwa APC Forum Knocks Otti, Backs Aba State Creation