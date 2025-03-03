Jigawa Police Arrest Six Suspects For Vandalism

Share

The Jigawa Police Command on Monday confirmed that its operatives arrested six suspected vandals in the Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shiisu said five of the suspects, aged between 28 and 53, were arrested for vandalism, while the sixth suspect, a 30-year-old, was apprehended for allegedly receiving stolen items.

According to Shiisu, two suspects were arrested on February 26, after allegedly vandalising a streetlight, armoured cable wires and individual conduit service wires in the Bandutsi area of the LG.

He added that three more suspects were arrested on February 28, after allegedly conspiring to vandalise approximately 2,000 meters of high-tension wire in the Faru and Daba villages of the same LG.

Shiisu further said that during interrogation, the suspects identified Musa Yahaya, a 30-year-old from the Wajen Gabas area in Kazaure town, as an accomplice and the receiver of the stolen items.

The command’s spokesperson alleged that Yahaya knew the cable wires belonged to the government and were stolen items. He added that the suspects, who had allegedly confessed to the crime, had since been charged in court.

