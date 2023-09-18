Jigawa: Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Car Theft

Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing a car from a salesperson in the neighbouring city of Bauchi State.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Monday in Dutse, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Lawan Shi’isu said, “The suspect, a resident of Gwarinpa quarters of FCT, was arrested at about 11:20 a.m. on Sunday by the police in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state”.

According to Lawan, A patrol team from Birnin Kudu Divisional Police Headquarters, at about 11:20 hours on Sunday, arrested a 35-year-old man of Gwarimpa Quarters FCT, Abuja, in possession of a white Honda vehicle without a registration number, strongly suspected to be stolen.

He further explained that while the suspect was trying to dodge the police, he smashed a cyclist, a situation that resulted in the car being hooked and forcefully stopped, the suspect alighted from the car and took to his heels, but was later arrested and brought to the station.

Lawan said that the police had earlier received a distress call from neighboring Bauchi that three unknown persons went to S Fawa Motors along Murtala Muhammad Way in Bauchi and pretended to buy the stolen car.

They requested to test drive the car before payment, however, one of the salesmen insisted on going along with them, and on their way, the suspected vehicle thieves forcefully expelled him and zoomed off with the car and left him stranded,” he said.

The DSP, however, revealed that the rightful owner of the car had since been identified as Usman Zubairu of Federal Lowcost, Bauchi.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Emmanuel Ekot, directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Police Headquarters Dutse for discreet investigation.

Lawan also said that the suspect would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation and all efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspects.