Jigawa: Police Arrest 55 Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers, Others

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested over 53 suspected criminals including kidnappers, armed robbers, illegal arms manufacturers and human traffickers. The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulla- hi, disclosed this during his maiden press briefing held at the police headquarters in Dutse, the state capital, yesterday.

He revealed that three of the suspects were linked to the kidnap of a businessman in the Kwaimawa village, Dutse Local Government Area of the state. According to him, 10 of the suspects were armed robbers, 25 suspected thieves, three, suspected vehicle thieves, and three suspected mobile phone thieves.

The CP also disclosed the arrest of a suspected illegal arms manufacturer in the Dutse Kwari village area of Ringim LG, two suspected human traffickers, and seven motorcycle thieves in Dutse, Maigatari, and Kazaure LGs. “The police operations have led to the recovery of three locally fabricated fire- arms, four motor vehicles, N3.6 million, nine Android handsets, vandalised armoured cable wires, 32 cows, five sheep, 261 wraps of dry leaves of Indian hemp, sesame, millet, and groundnut valued at N450,000, among other items,” he said.

The police boss emphasised the importance of collaboration between the police and the public in maintaining peace and security in the state. “Through hard work, professionalism, and partnership, crime and criminality will be reduced to the minimum in the state,” Abdullahi said. He appealed to Jiga- wa residents and other stakeholders to cooperate with the police by providing information and reporting any suspicious activities.