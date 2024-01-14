Jigawa Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Boy For Defrauding POS Vendor

A 17-year-old boy identified as Abdulmuminu Tasiu has been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command after he allegedly stole N900,000 from a Point-of-Sale (POS) vendor in Maigatari Local Government Area of the State.

Confirming the arrest of the teenage boy, the spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam said the boy is currently in detention.

The statement reads, “The incident happened on Friday when one Aminu Mustafa, 38 years old, of Unguwar Dodo quarters, Maigatari LGA, a Point of Sale (POS) vendor gave the machine to a customer to input his PIN for money withdrawal.

“The POS vendor reported to the police that an unknown person came to his POS shop to withdraw money and after giving him the POS Machine he fraudulently used it and transferred the sum of Nine Hundred thousand naira (N900,000.00k) into his account.

“On receipt of the information, police on patrol were alerted; fortunately, 17-year-old Abdulmuminu Tasi’u of Adakawa quarters, Dala LGA Kano State was arrested and brought to the station for investigation.”

According to Shiisu, the suspect acknowledged committing the crime during questioning.