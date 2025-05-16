Jigawa: NSCDC Arrests Nine Suspects Over Cattle Rustling, Vandalism

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday disclosed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with alleged cattle rustling, vandalism, and the recovery of stolen items in Jigawa State.

This was made known by the Jigawa State Command of the NSCDC while parading the suspects at Dutse, the state capital.

Speaking while parading the suspects together with the recovered items found in their possession, the NSCDC Commandant, Bawa Boddinga, said the suspects were arrested in a recent operation.

He clarified that the suspects were apprehended for their alleged involvement in cattle rustling and vandalism across the state.

The Commandant revealed that among the arrested suspects are Adamu Hassan, 40, from Kantamari village in Kaugama LGA, and Hassan Adamu, 31, from Malam-Madori.

Additionally, he revealed that seven other suspects involved in vandalism were also apprehended in connection with the vandalisation of critical assets at Danmanomi village in Gumel Local Government Area.

Boddinga noted that the operation resulted in the recovery of stolen livestock, including six goats, four sheep, and one calf.

The command also recovered and confiscated various items, such as a motorcycle, bus, hoes, diggers, and shovels, as well as harmful items like bows and arrows in possession of the arrested suspects.

Boddinga emphasised the NSCDC’s commitment to protecting lives and property in Jigawa State.

He urged law-abiding citizens to cooperate with the agency to maintain peace and order across the state.

The Commandant therefore directed his divisional inspectors and area commanders to intensify efforts against crimes across nooks and crannies in the state.

