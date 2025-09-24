Jigawa Moves To Obtain Licences For 5 New Microfinance Banks

As part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion and bring banking services to the rural communities, the Jigawa State government has granted approval for the initiation of the process to obtain operational licenses for the establishment of five new Microfinance Banks in selected locations across the state.

Commissioner for Information, Sagir Ahmed Musa, said the move is part of the government’s broader strategy to expand financial access and deepen economic participation in rural and underserved communities. The proposed Microfinance Banks will be established in Birniwa, commercial town of Gujungu in Taura local government, Guri, Gwaram and Kaugama local government areas of the state.

According to him, the decision reflects the commitment of His Excellency, Malam Umar A. Namadi administration’s effort in promoting financial inclusion as a tool for poverty reduction, local enterprise development, and grassroots economic empowerment.

“The action is aimed at complementing existing microfinance banks in the state, providing financial services such as savings, credit, and small business support to individuals and communities that are traditionally excluded from the formal banking system”, he said.

The commissioner also disclosed that the Council had approved contract for technical audit and planning of rooftop solar Installations Under the State Interventions Solar Solution (SI-SS) Programme, which is designed to expand solar electrification to critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and other essential public facilities across Nigeria.

The technical audit and planning phase will provide a comprehensive assessment of energy needs, in frastructure suitability, and implementation frameworks for the deployment of rooftop solar systems in selected schools, healthcare centres, and other vital public institutions across the state.