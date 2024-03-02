Jigawa: Man Nabbed For Attempting To Kill Wife Over Property

A 40-Year-Old Habu Ibrahim has been detained by the Jigawa State Police Command on suspicion of plotting to poison his wife in Danadama village, Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP A T. Abdullahi in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph.

Confirming his arrest, CP Abdullahi said the suspect was detained on suspicion of poisoning meat and drink in order to killed his 35-year-old wife, Zakiya Uzairu and inherit her fortune.

He stated that Sule Tankarkar Division detectives responded quickly to the information, apprehending the suspect on the spot.

According to the CP, the suspect was taken to the Sule Tankarkar Divisional Police office for questioning before being moved to the Dutse, Colorado, State Criminal inquiry Department (SCID) for additional inquiry.

“During the interrogation, the suspect willingly confessed to the crime, confirming the accuracy of the information provided to the police.

“He admitted to intending to kill his wife to gain possession of her livestock, which included goats, sheep, and cows.

“He said the wife narrowly escaped after she perceived the poison and presumed his plan,” the police said.