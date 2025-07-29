New Telegraph

July 30, 2025
Jigawa Loses 30 Doctors To Poor Remuneration In 5 Months

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concern about the exodus of 300 medical doctors from Jigawa State due to poor remuneration.

NMA Chairman Usman Haruna said this at a news conference on Monday in Dutse doctors had been exiting the state service at an alarming rate since February.

He said: “Jigawa State is losing its best-trained professionals to neigbouring states and federal institutions that offer standard and competitive remuneration based on the CONMESS salary table.

“This haemorrhage of talent threatens the very foundation of our state’s healthcare system.” Haruna attributed the trend to the inability of the salary review committee to submit its report five months after inauguration.

He said: “Over five months ago, after our crucial engagement with Governor Umar Namadi, in his magnanimity, he graciously approved and mandated the minimum wage implementation committee to, within two weeks, meet with us, resolve, and report to him on the fiscal requirements for implementing urgent salary adjustments for doctors to align with the Federal Government’s counterparts, including correction of entry point disparities, implementation of hazard, and rectification of call duty allowances.

“To date, this committee has failed to report back to the governor, despite having allegedly completed the assignment a long time ago.”

