Jigawa Joins Others In Race To Domesticate New Tax Laws

As Nigeria commences the implementation of its new tax laws, legislative momentum is gathering across the North Central region, with Jigawa, Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa and Kwara States taking concrete steps to domesticate the reforms and strengthen their revenue frameworks.

Separate statements from the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) said the moves, driven by recently enacted laws and executive assents, are aimed at boosting internally generated revenue (IGR), improving financial autonomy and creating a more transparent, predictable and business-friendly tax environment in line with the national tax reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jigawa State joined the reform drive following the passage of the Harmonised Taxes and Levies Bill by the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

In a statement, the JRB congratulated the state on the development, describing it as a significant milestone in Jigawa’s efforts to modernise its revenue administration system.

According to the Board, the bill— expected to be signed into law by the Executive Governor—seeks to streamline tax processes, eliminate multiple taxation, outlaw roadblocks for the collection of taxes and levies, deploy technology to enhance transparency and plug revenue leakages, while providing greater clarity on taxpayers’ obligations.

The JRB noted that the harmonised framework is expected to improve taxpayer compliance, boost investor confidence and support Jigawa State’s economic development.

It also commended the collaborative efforts of the state government, the legislature and the Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service in advancing the reform, noting that it aligns with the Tinubu administration’s national tax reform programme and underscores the state’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

In Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, on December 31, 2025, signed into law the Plateau State Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law.

Officials described the legislation as a major milestone in the state’s revenue reform drive, saying it provides a clearer and more coordinated framework for tax and levy collection. The law is expected to eliminate duplication, reduce revenue leakages and support funding for critical infrastructure and social services.

Nasarawa State has also taken decisive steps to modernise its fiscal system. Governor Abdullahi A. Sule signed into law the Nasarawa State Revenue Administration Law 2025 alongside the Harmonised Taxes and Levies Law 2025.

The legislation establishes a unified and transparent system for administering both tax and non-tax revenues, clearly defining approved levies and strengthening institutional oversight.

Government sources said the Nasarawa reforms are designed to address long-standing challenges such as fragmented revenue practices, multiple taxation and inconsistent enforcement.

Beyond improving coordination among revenue agencies, the laws are expected to enhance transparency, curb arbitrary collections and restore public confidence in revenue institutions, while supporting investment and economic activity, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).